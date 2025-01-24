Etihad Rail bares UAE’s inaugural high-speed train; Dubai to Abu Dhabi in just 30 mins

Etihad Rail yesterday unveiled the UAE’s first high-speed train, an ambitious project expected to significantly boost the country’s Gross Domestic Product with an estimated contribution of AED 145 billion in the next 50 years.

The high-speed train project, which will connect Abu Dhabi and Dubai, will reduce travel times between the two cities to just 30 minutes at speeds of up to 350 kph.

As reported by the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the initiative aims to provide seamless connectivity, enhancing transportation efficiency within the UAE.

In an official ceremony organized by Etihad Rail at Al Faya Depot, the announcement was made with the blessing of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and attended by key officials, including His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

The high-speed network will feature six strategically located stations, including Reem Island, Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, as well as stations near Al Maktoum International Airport and the Jaddaf area in Dubai.

“This achievement is a direct result of the UAE’s unwavering commitment to fostering a sustainable transportation ecosystem and modernizing its infrastructure through the strategic deployment of cutting-edge technological solutions. Ultimately, this initiative will contribute to a significant enhancement in the quality of life for all residents and visitors to the UAE,” Mohammed Al Shehhi, Chief Projects Officer at Etihad Rail, told state news agency WAM.

“The UAE has consistently demonstrated its leadership in spearheading significant infrastructure projects, solidifying its position as a global frontrunner in the transportation and infrastructure sectors,” he said.

Meanwhile, Etihad Rail is also set to launch its regular passenger train fleet, designed to accommodate around 400 passengers and featuring family-friendly amenities.

Its initial four passenger train stations, which will be strategically integrated with existing metro and bus networks, will be located in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah.

Al Shehhi underscored the importance of this new project and the introduction of the first passenger train fleet in establishing the UAE as a global leader in smart transportation, the Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

Despite being fully equipped and ready, there is still no specific timeline for when the train will begin operations.

