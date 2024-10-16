Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Etihad Rail reveals travel time for passenger trains; Abu Dhabi to Dubai takes 57 minutes

Photo courtesy: @Etihad_Rail/X

The Etihad Rail has officially unveiled the travel timings for its high-speed passenger trains, cutting down the travel time between Abu Dhabi and two other emirates.

In a recent social media post, the UAE’s national railway network revealed that the trip from Abu Dhabi to Dubai will take just 57 minutes once operations begin, a reduction from the typical 2-hour travel time by road.

Additionally, travelers will be able to reach Al Ruwais from the capital in just 1 hour and 10 minutes, while the journey from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah will take approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Aiming to promote more sustainable and convenient travel across the UAE, the 900-kilometer-long rail project will connect 11 cities across the seven emirates. With a maximum speed of 200 km/h, each train will accommodate up to 400 passengers.

By 2030, the rail project is expected to transport around 36 million commuters every year.

More destinations and timings are yet to be announced.

