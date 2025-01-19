Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

12,500 displaced individuals in Gaza receive winter aid from UAE

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

For illustrative purposes only

A total of 12,500 displaced residents in Gaza, currently staying in temporary shelters, have received winter aid from the UAE as part of its largest relief effort in the city.

As part of “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,” this humanitarian initiative provides essential supplies including winter clothing, food, medicine, and tents to those affected by displacement in Gaza.

The campaign began on Saturday, Jan. 18, and focused on helping the largest group of displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, near Al-Aqsa University in Khan Yunis.

Related story: UAE’s largest humanitarian initiative in Gaza launches major phase, to benefit 9,500 displaced individuals 

Head of the UAE Relief Mission Hamad Al Neyadi explained through WAM that this initiative, following the instructions of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reflects the UAE’s commitment to addressing the urgent needs of those staying in Gaza’s shelter camps.

He added that the next project will include repairing water pipes and sewage systems, as well as supporting bakeries and soup kitchens to ensure food security in the area.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 02 16T141918.435

Cacdac urges Comelec to exempt OFW financial support from spending ban

3 mins ago
KELA Template 11

Bye cheat days, hello health goals: Manage your health after the holidays!

18 mins ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 19T133807.466

‘Dubai Ruler’s Court Race’ kicks off

2 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 19T123812.157

Sampaguita vendor clarifies allegations after viral incident with mall security guard

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button