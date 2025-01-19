12,500 displaced individuals in Gaza receive winter aid from UAE

A total of 12,500 displaced residents in Gaza, currently staying in temporary shelters, have received winter aid from the UAE as part of its largest relief effort in the city.

As part of “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,” this humanitarian initiative provides essential supplies including winter clothing, food, medicine, and tents to those affected by displacement in Gaza.

The campaign began on Saturday, Jan. 18, and focused on helping the largest group of displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, near Al-Aqsa University in Khan Yunis.

Head of the UAE Relief Mission Hamad Al Neyadi explained through WAM that this initiative, following the instructions of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reflects the UAE’s commitment to addressing the urgent needs of those staying in Gaza’s shelter camps.

He added that the next project will include repairing water pipes and sewage systems, as well as supporting bakeries and soup kitchens to ensure food security in the area.