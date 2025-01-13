Latest NewsNewsTechnologyTFT NewsUAE News

Operating a drone in the UAE? Here’s what you need to know

The United Arab Emirates has lifted restrictions on personal drone use! If you’re an aspiring drone operator, do you know the essential requirements for flying drones in the UAE?

In a recent press conference, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and the Integrated Transport Center of Abu Dhabi, reintroduced the ‘UAE Drones Unified Platform.’

This platform aims to register and regulate drone operations, provide information to users, and ensure compliance with the UAE laws to safeguard individuals and properties.

The GCAA also provided details about drone operational requirements in the country. Here are some of them:

  • The drone operator must submit an operation request through the platform.
  • The operator must adhere to the designated areas in the flight map on the app.
  • The drone should fly at an altitude not exceeding 400 feet (120 meters).
  • The drone should fly within visual line-of-sight and during daylight hours.
  • The operator must not fly over gatherings and respect others’ privacy.
  • The operator must control the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in a manner that does not risk, threaten, or pose a danger to the safety of individuals and property.
  • The drone should steer clear of airports and helicopter landing pads.
  • The operator must follow the instructions guide and rules for their specific UAV.
  • The operator must prepare their UAV for each flight.

According to the GCAA, there’s a total of 23,960 drones registered in the UAE. Ever since the UAE authorities lifted the personal drone ban, the platform has received a total of 93 company registrations and 270 individual applications.

UAE lifts restrictions on personal drone use with new conditions

For those who want to inquire, you can send an email to [email protected]. Meanwhile, you can send questions about airspace to [email protected].

