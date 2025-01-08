UAE lifts restrictions on personal drone use with new conditions

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has announced the conditional lifting of the ban on personal drone usage in the UAE, allowing individuals to operate drones under specific safety conditions aimed at protecting both the community and airspace.

Effective January 7, proper oversight of this initiative is being carried out in collaboration with several agencies, including the General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the MOI stated in its post on X (formerly Twitter).

الإمارات ترفع الحظر المشروط على استخدام الأفراد للطائرات بدون طيار (الدرونز) أعلنت وزارة الداخلية، بالتنسيق مع الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني والهيئة الوطنية لإدارة الطوارئ والأزمات والكوارث والجهات المعنية، أن استخدام الطائرات بدون طيار (الدرونز) للأفراد بات متاحًا ابتداءً من 7… pic.twitter.com/YnsDc6CORj — وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) January 7, 2025

To facilitate the safe use of drones, a Unified National Drone Platform has been introduced to regulate drone operations and assist with registration, the MOI added.

Detailed guidelines and requirements for drone use will be accessible through the UAE Drones app and the official government website, providing users with the necessary information to comply with the new regulations.

This initiative is part of the UAE’s broader strategy to enhance the quality of life and aligns with the nation’s “We the UAE 2031” vision, noted MOI.

According to several reports, the phased rollout began on November 25 last year, initially allowing only companies and government agencies to use drones, with future phases planned to extend permissions to amateur users.

Previously, in 2022, the Ministry of Interior had imposed a ban on drone usage due to instances of misuse, highlighting the need for a structured regulatory framework.

The recent announcement marks a significant shift towards enabling individual drone use while emphasizing safety and compliance.