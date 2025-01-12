Dubai RTA opens new bridge with direct access to Mall of the Emirates

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has officially opened a new 300-meter bridge providing a direct route to the Mall of the Emirates (MOE) as of Sunday, January 12.

Developed in collaboration with Majid Al Futtaim Holding, the bridge is part of a wider AED 165 million project aimed at improving traffic flow and upgrading the road infrastructure around MOE.

The upgrades include the construction of the single-lane, 300-meter bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road, offering direct access to the MOE parking lots.

ضمن مشروع توسعة وتطوير المداخل المؤدية لمول الإمارات بالتنسيق والتعاون مع مجموعة ماجد الفطيم، تفتتح #هيئة_الطرق_و_الموصلات غداً، يوم الأحد 12 يناير الجاري، وصلة مباشرة إلى مول الإمارات بطول 300 متر، في خطوة جديدة لتسهيل التنقل وتعزيز انسيابية الحركة المرورية في #دبي.… pic.twitter.com/O9dmDA7oLm — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 11, 2025

This new bridge significantly shortens the commute for drivers traveling west from Umm Suqeim Street to Sheikh Zayed Road Southbound, reducing the journey to the mall from 15 minutes to just eight minutes.

This is complemented by the widening of the ramp at the Umm Suqeim intersection, which will provide easier access to the bridge.

Last year, the RTA also announced that this development is also expected to reduce travel times for motorists coming from Jebel Ali or Abu Dhabi.

“This phase is part of the ongoing roads enhancements around the Mall of the Emirates which are scheduled for completion this year,” the RTA said.