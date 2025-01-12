Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai RTA opens new bridge with direct access to Mall of the Emirates

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin25 seconds ago

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has officially opened a new 300-meter bridge providing a direct route to the Mall of the Emirates (MOE) as of Sunday, January 12.

Developed in collaboration with Majid Al Futtaim Holding, the bridge is part of a wider AED 165 million project aimed at improving traffic flow and upgrading the road infrastructure around MOE.

The upgrades include the construction of the single-lane, 300-meter bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road, offering direct access to the MOE parking lots.

This new bridge significantly shortens the commute for drivers traveling west from Umm Suqeim Street to Sheikh Zayed Road Southbound, reducing the journey to the mall from 15 minutes to just eight minutes.

This is complemented by the widening of the ramp at the Umm Suqeim intersection, which will provide easier access to the bridge.

Last year, the RTA also announced that this development is also expected to reduce travel times for motorists coming from Jebel Ali or Abu Dhabi.

“This phase is part of the ongoing roads enhancements around the Mall of the Emirates which are scheduled for completion this year,” the RTA said.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin25 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

DFA logo

No casualties but some Filipinos lost homes due to devastating Los Angeles wildfires — DFA

3 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos. Photo Courtesy. Bongbong Marcos

Marcos announces global expansion of PH diplomatic posts

4 hours ago
huawei2

Experience immersive auditory experience with HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4, powered by HUAWEI SOUND

4 hours ago
iStock 878198738

UAE withdraws beef pepperoni product from supermarkets amid possible contamination

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button