RTA: New bridge to connect Sheikh Zayed Road with MOE parking lot

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in coordination with Majid Al Futtaim Group, is set to build a bridge that connects the Sheikh Zayed Road straight to the Mall of the Emirates (MOE) parking lot.

The 300-meter bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road will consist of a single lane that gives road users direct access to the MOE’s parking lots.

This means that if you are a motorist from Jebel Ali or Abu Dhabi, it will be faster and easier to get to the mall, cutting your commute time from 10 minutes to one minute.

التزامًا منا بتوجيهات صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، نائب رئيس الدولة رئيس مجلس الوزراء حاكم دبي رعاه الله، أرست هيئة الطرق والمواصلات عقد مشروع توسعة المداخل المؤدية إلى مول الإمارات والطرق في المنطقة بالتعاون مع مجموعة ماجد الفطيم. وصلت تكلفة المشروع إلى 165مليون درهم،… pic.twitter.com/qhEMwIHKvi — RTA (@rta_dubai) August 8, 2024

RTA also plans to widen the current ramp at the Umm Suqeim intersection to allow road users to access the 300-meter bridge easily. This means that coming to MOE’s parking lots from the Umm Suqueim intersection will be cut from 15 minutes to eight minutes.

The Authority is also planning to expand and improve the entrances to the said mall, as well as the streets and intersections surrounding the area.

According to His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, their team will improve the surface roads extending 2.5 km around the MOE.

Further works will also include converting the road next to the Kempinski Hotel from one-way to two-way, developing three signalized surface intersections, improving the MOE bus station, and enhancing pedestrian and cycling lanes.

“These improvements also cover paving, lighting, traffic signals, rainwater drainage system, and landscaping works,” His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer added.

RTA and Majid Al Futtaim Group have already awarded a contract for the said project, valued at AED 165 million (PHP 2.5 billion).

Meanwhile, MOE is one of the biggest malls in Dubai, welcoming over 40 million visitors annually. It first opened in 2005 and now hosts 454 fashion stores, 96 restaurants and cafes, and unique entertainment establishments, including the largest VOX Cinema in the Middle East and the one and only Ski Dubai.

At MOE, you can also find five-star hotels, such as Kempinski Hotel MOE, Sheraton MOE, and Novotel Suites Mall Avenue.