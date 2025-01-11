Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE extends condolences to victims of devastating US wildfires

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino31 mins ago

Celebrity homes destroyed in LA wildfires. Courtesy: Mandy Moore, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Paris Hilton/IG

The United Arab Emirates has extended its sincere condolences to the victims of the devastating wildfires that recently occurred in the United States.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) also expressed its solidarity with the United States, its government, and the families affected by this tragedy. The MoFA wished all injured victims a speedy recovery.

Many residents in the United States have lost their homes and are now staying with relatives or in evacuation centers. Tragically, some have also lost loved ones, with the death toll rising to 11.

However, officials have stated that it is still not safe to assess the full number of fatalities.

Also read: LIST: Celebrities among victims of devastating LA wildfire

Reports indicate that this has been one of the most destructive wildfires ever in Los Angeles, destroying hundreds of expensive buildings and homes. Furthermore, many of these homes are reportedly uninsured.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino31 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

toll gate RTA Salik

Reminder: Updated Salik, parking rates in Dubai for 2025

23 seconds ago
unwanted appliances

Declutter for free: Dubai Municipality offers to collect unwanted furniture, appliances

1 hour ago
Manila Makati city istock

PH fails to meet tourism target as Chinese arrivals decline

6 hours ago
Arresting crinimal istock

PH rejects claims of being haven for international criminals

6 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button