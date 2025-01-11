UAE extends condolences to victims of devastating US wildfires

The United Arab Emirates has extended its sincere condolences to the victims of the devastating wildfires that recently occurred in the United States.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) also expressed its solidarity with the United States, its government, and the families affected by this tragedy. The MoFA wished all injured victims a speedy recovery.

Many residents in the United States have lost their homes and are now staying with relatives or in evacuation centers. Tragically, some have also lost loved ones, with the death toll rising to 11.

However, officials have stated that it is still not safe to assess the full number of fatalities.

Also read: LIST: Celebrities among victims of devastating LA wildfire

Reports indicate that this has been one of the most destructive wildfires ever in Los Angeles, destroying hundreds of expensive buildings and homes. Furthermore, many of these homes are reportedly uninsured.