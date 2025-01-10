LIST: Celebrities among victims of devastating LA wildfire

Los Angeles County was recently ravaged by a massive wildfire, displacing thousands of residents and forcing them to evacuate with little more than what they could carry.

Among those affected, many have tragically lost their homes, including several high-profile celebrities. Here is a list of celebrities whose properties were destroyed in the blaze.

1. Paris Hilton

Actress and businesswoman Paris Hilton’s seafront Malibu was reduced to ashes after the wildfire in Los Angeles. The hotel heiress has taken shelter in a hotel with five Pomeranians.

2. Mandy Moore

Tangled’s voice actress and singer Mandy Moore bade goodbye to her home in Altadena, California. In a different Instagram post, Moore said the main part of their house miraculously survived but is not livable at the moment.

3. Ben Affleck

Actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck recently bought a mansion in Pacific Palisades in July 2024, but had to let it go after the wildfire.

4. Jennifer Love Hewitt

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ actress Jennifer Love Hewitt shared on Instagram how her whole family watched “everything burn.” Nevertheless, she thanked everyone for their support and her newfound friend she met amid the fire.

5. Anthony Hopkins

‘Hannibal’ and ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ actor Anthony Hopkins lost an 87-year-old property in the LA wildfire, but he has yet to issue a public statement.

6. Mark Hamill

‘Star Wars’ star Mark Hamill took to Instagram to share that the fire had engulfed his Malibu home while they escaped last minute.

7. Eugene Levy

Meanwhile, Eugene Levy, who starred in ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘American Pie,’ also had his property burned in the middle of the celebrity-studded neighborhood.

No Filipinos seeking help in Los Angeles wildfires – DFA

Meanwhile, no reports have surfaced regarding Filipinos seeking assistance in the Los Angeles wildfires.