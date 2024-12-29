PPO-UAE welcomes new leadership for 2025

A fresh slate of officers for the Philippine Professional Organization (PPO) – UAE Chapter has been sworn in to lead the organization into 2025.

The official induction ceremony took place on Saturday, December 28, at Sentro Rizal Hall in the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The Executive Committee will be led by Engr. Rafael Lontoc from the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines in the UAE, who will serve as the chairman of PPO-UAE.

Here is the full list of PPO-UAE’s newly inducted officers:

Meanwhile, Engr. Elmer Casao, the outgoing 2024 PPO-UAE chairman, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the 2024 officers.

“I would like to express my sincerest thank you to all the 2024 Executive Committee, representatives, advisers, and officers and members of 23 different professional organiztaions under the (PPO-UAE),” Casao said. “The 2024 Special Professional Licensure Examination, 1st Professional Convention, and 2024 Sportsfest will not be successful without your support.”