PPO-UAE hosts inaugural Professional Convention in celebration of 15th anniversary

The Philippine Professional Organization – UAE (PPO) has inaugurated its Professional Convention in its 15th year, aiming to enhance the global competitiveness of Filipino professionals in the UAE.

The conference featured four esteemed speakers from various fields to share their insights around the theme “Embracing Change and Technology towards Professional Excellence and Global Competitiveness.”

In his speech, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver lauded the inauguration of the event, calling it a proof of their ongoing commitment to enhancing skills and proudly raising the Philippine flag.

He also underscored the importance of embracing change, focusing on the benefits of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership and open borders to Filipino professionals in the UAE.

“Incorporating professionals and skilled workers into free trade agreements is crucial for enhancing economic integration, supporting service-based industries, fostering innovation, and addressing labor market needs across borders. This leads to a more dynamic economies and greater global competitiveness for the countries in the world,” he said.

He then urged the Filipino professional community to seize these opportunities, rather than viewing them as a threat.

Among the speakers who shared their expertise during the conference are Paul John Perez, audit and assurance director, who tackled “Ethics in Today’s Workplace,” and Dr. Dan Lester Dabon, group senior manager of quality and patient safety at Burjeel Holdings, who presented “Shaping Workplace Success: The Impact of Occupational Safety and Health Systems.”

Perez highlighted the need for ethical training among the professional community and discussed its impact of ethical decisions on their personal and professional lives.

Meanwhile, Ferdinand Mhory Caparas, professor at the Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, shared his insights on “Human Factors: A Catalyst for Error Prevention in Diverse Industries,” while Engr. Rafael Lontoc, regional support manager of Middle East and Saudi Arabia at Cyviz AS, presented “Reimagining Work: AI’s Influence on Managing Projects and Jobs.”

The 1st Professional Convention is part of the PPO-UAE’s 15th anniversary celebration, which was held on September 28 at the Abu Dhabi Country Club.