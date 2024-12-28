Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai declares January 1 as official holiday for government offices

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino59 mins ago

The Dubai Government Human Resources (DGHR) Department has announced that January 1, 2025 (Wednesday), will be an official holiday for all government entities, departments, and institutions.

Work will resume as usual on January 2, 2025 (Thursday), according to the DGHR.

However, certain exemptions apply to entities, departments, and institutions operating on shift systems or those providing essential public services.

DGHR stated that each entity will determine its staff’s working hours based on operational needs to ensure uninterrupted public services and smooth operations during the holiday period.

The DGHR also extended its warmest wishes to the emirate’s leaders, government, and all residents and visitors, wishing everyone a blessed and prosperous New Year.

