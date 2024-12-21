Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

MoHRE declares January 1 paid holiday for private sector

Kristine Erika Agustin

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has officially announced that January 1, 2025, will be a paid holiday for the private sector in observance of New Year’s Day.

This comes after the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources also declared the same date, which falls on a Wednesday, as a public holiday for the public sector.

Meanwhile, here are the predicted holidays for 2025:

  • Eid Al Fitr: March 31 to April 2, 2025 – Monday to Wednesday
  • Arafat Day: May 30, 2025 – Friday
  • Eid Al Adha: May 31 to June 2, 2025 – Saturday to Monday
  • Islamic New Year: June 27, 2025 -Friday
  • The Prophet Mohammed’s birthday: September 1, 2025 – Monday
  • National Day: December 2 to 3, 2025 – Tuesday to Wednesday

