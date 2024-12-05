Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Philippine Embassy in UAE reminds OFWs of Amnesty Program deadline on Dec. 31

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has once again urged overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) with residency violations to avail themselves of the Amnesty Program as the deadline approaches.

The amnesty program, which began on September 1, 2024, has been extended until December 31 to cater to the demand of expatriates with immigration status issues.

“Twenty-six more days to go before the UAE Amnesty Program ends on 31 December 2024. Take advantage of the program to regularize your residency status and avoid fines. Visit the Philippine Embassy in UAE and Philippine Consulate General in Dubai,” the Embassy said in a Facebook post.

As of the latest update, 924 Filipinos have been repatriated under the program.

The amnesty offers visa violators a chance to regularize their status or return to the Philippines without facing fines or entry bans.

