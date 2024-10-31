UAE extends amnesty program until December 31

The UAE Amnesty Program has been extended for an additional two months, now concluding on December 31, 2024, according to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP).

This extension comes in response to a surge in demand leading up to the original deadline of October 31.

This also aligns with the UAE’s 53rd Union Day celebrations, highlighting the host country’s humanitarian and cultural values, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of the ICP said.

The amnesty program started on September 1, giving chance to visa violators to regularize their status or return to their home country without incurring fines or facing entry bans.

Al Khaili noted that after the amnesty period ends, fines will be reinstated, and the Authority will ramp up inspections with government partners to take legal action against individuals who remain non-compliant.

In the latest repatriation program by the Philippine government, 47 overseas Filipinos agreed to return home, marking the ninth batch of amnesty beneficiaries, bringing the total number of repatriated Filipinos to 581.

