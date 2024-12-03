Bureau of Immigration: Harry Roque may have illegally left PH

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque may have left the Philippines illegally, as there are no official records of his departure through formal channels, the Bureau of Immigration said in a statement.

This comes after Roque confirmed in a press briefing that he submitted a counter-affidavit from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in response to a qualified human trafficking complaint lodged against him.

Roque, however, clarified that while he is no longer in Abu Dhabi, he remains outside the Philippines.

According to BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado, Roque “most probably falsified immigration clearances” to gain entry into the country where he is currently staying.

“It’s impossible that he left via formal ports. His name is in the BI’s Lookout Bulletin, and he is a very well-known public figure. You can spot him miles away,” Viado added.

The charges filed against Roque stemmed from his alleged involvement with Lucky South 99 Corporation, a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub that was raided in Porac, Pampanga.

The commissioner further stated that the BI is considering filing charges against Roque for falsification of public documents, among others.

“Flight is an evidence of guilt. He likely left the country via illegal means, possibly aided by unscrupulous individuals,” Viado said.

He added that the BI will be coordinating with the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi regarding Roque’s travel.