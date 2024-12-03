Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Harry Roque files counter-affidavit from Abu Dhabi on qualified human trafficking complaint

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has submitted a counter-affidavit from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in response to a qualified human trafficking complaint lodged against him, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon confirmed that Roque’s document was notarized in Abu Dhabi on November 29.

This stemmed from the charges filed against him for his alleged involvement with Lucky South 99 Corporation, a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub that was raided in Porac, Pampanga.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Roque clarified that he is no longer in Abu Dhabi but confirmed traveling there specifically to notarize his sworn statement.

“I am no longer in Abu Dhabi. I went to Abu Dhabi para ma-subscribe ‘yan but I’m no longer in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

“I had to have my sworn statement notarized. I came to UAE just for the purpose of notarizing that,” Roque added.

Roque revealed he remains outside the Philippines but declined to comment on when he left the country.

 

 

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Screenshot 2024 12 03 124409

DMW unveils new logo designed by an OFW from the UAE

14 seconds ago
Al Sayegh Marcos

UAE Minister of State says PH a ‘key strategic partner’ during Marcos’ visit

2 hours ago
IMG 20241130 WA0003

Filipino Americans in Bahrain celebrate Thanksgiving

4 hours ago
Sara Duterte 3

PSA confirms no records of ‘Mary Grace Piattos’ amid OVP confidential fund probe

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button