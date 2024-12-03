Harry Roque files counter-affidavit from Abu Dhabi on qualified human trafficking complaint

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has submitted a counter-affidavit from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in response to a qualified human trafficking complaint lodged against him, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon confirmed that Roque’s document was notarized in Abu Dhabi on November 29.

This stemmed from the charges filed against him for his alleged involvement with Lucky South 99 Corporation, a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub that was raided in Porac, Pampanga.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Roque clarified that he is no longer in Abu Dhabi but confirmed traveling there specifically to notarize his sworn statement.

“I am no longer in Abu Dhabi. I went to Abu Dhabi para ma-subscribe ‘yan but I’m no longer in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

“I had to have my sworn statement notarized. I came to UAE just for the purpose of notarizing that,” Roque added.

Roque revealed he remains outside the Philippines but declined to comment on when he left the country.