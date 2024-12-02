Impeachment complaint filed vs Vice President Sara Duterte

An impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte has officially been filed with the House of Representatives today, December 2, by a coalition of various organizations, including civil society organizations, religious leaders, sectoral representatives, and families of the victims of the “tokhang campaign.”

“Vice President Duterte deserves to be impeached for her abuse of power and plunder of the nation’s coffers. The Filipino people deserve a vice president who is ethical, accountable, and committed to public service — not one who weaponises authority for personal gain,” Akbayan Representative Perci Cendaña, who endorsed the complaint, said in a statement. He also said that one of the grounds under consideration is betrayal of public trust.

In an interview, House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said that his office and the House Speaker have 10 session days to present the complaint in the plenary. However, with the session ending on December 18, there may not be enough time for the chamber to hear the case.

The House is currently investigating Duterte for her alleged misuse of public funds as head of the Office of the Vice President and as a former Secretary of the Education department.

Earlier, President Bongbong Marcos confirmed that he sent a text message to lawmakers urging them not to file an impeachment complaint against the vice president. He stated that pursuing impeachment would divert lawmakers’ attention from addressing pressing concerns facing the public.

“It will just take up all our time and for what? For nothing, for nothing. None of this will help improve a single Filipino life. As far as I’m concerned, it’s a storm in a teacup,” he said.

