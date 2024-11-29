Marcos: Impeachment vs Sara not going to help Filipinos

President Bongbong Marcos confirmed a text message to lawmakers urging them not to file an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte.

In an interview in Quezon, Marcos said impeachment proceedings will not benefit Filipinos.

“Well, it was actually a private communication but na-leak na, yes, because that’s really my opinion. This is not important,” said Marcos on Friday, Nov. 29.

“This does not make any difference to even one single Filipino life. So, why waste time on this?,” he added.

The chief executive said that any impeachment moves will take the time of lawmakers instead of addressing important concerns of the people.

“It will just take up all our time and for what? For nothing, for nothing. None of this will help improve a single Filipino life. As far as I’m concerned, it’s a storm in a teacup,” he said.

Asked if his relationship reached a point of no return, Marcos said: “Never say never.”

In an interview with NewsWatch Plus on Thursday, House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability Vice Chairperson Jay Khonghun said that the House leadership is not moving to impeach Duterte.

“I will stand by my statement na hindi natin pinag-uusapan yan. Talagang actually, until now, we are wondering kung sino yung maghahain ng impeachment case,” said Khonghun.

The lawmaker added that several agencies are now investigating Duterte.

“Kasi nga, the Vice President is not immune from suit. So, hayaan natin yung mga ahensya na kailangang mag-imbestiga sa kanya. Tulad ng DOJ, NBI, ating mga korte. Kaya tingnan kung ano ‘yung mga violation na ginawa ng Vice President,” he said.