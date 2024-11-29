RTA introduces toll, parking tariff policies to improve traffic

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the implementation of Variable Road Toll Pricing (Salik) and Variable Parking Tariff Policies as part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance traffic management in the city.

The Variable Road Toll Pricing system, set to take effect at the end of January 2025, will allow toll-free passage for motorists between 1:00 am and 6:00 am.

During weekdays, the toll will be AED6 during peak hours in the morning (6:00 am to 10:00 am) and evening (4:00 pm to 8:00 pm). For off-peak times, which include the hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm to 1:00 am, the toll will be reduced to AED4. On Sundays, excluding public holidays and major events, the toll will be AED4 all day, with free passage from 1:00 am to 6:00 am.

Meanwhile, the Variable Parking Tariff Policy will be implemented by the end of March 2025.

Under this policy, parking fees will be set at AED6 per hour for premium parking spaces and AED4 per hour for other public paid parking spaces during peak hours (8:00 am to 10:00 am and 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm). Parking fees will remain unchanged during off-peak hours, which are from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Night parking, from 10:00 pm to 8:00 am, will be free, as will parking on Sundays.

Additionally, a Congestion Pricing Policy for event areas will introduce a fee of AED25 per hour for public paid parking near event zones, starting around the Dubai World Trade Centre during major events in February 2025. This initiative aims to streamline traffic flow and improve accessibility during high-traffic periods.