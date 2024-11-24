Investigate VP Sara’s threat, House leaders urge

Leaders of the House of Representatives have called for an investigation into Vice President Sara Duterte’s recent statements, which included a “kill order” directed at President Bongbong Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

“The gravity of these statements cannot be overstated. A kill-order on the President is not only a heinous crime but also a betrayal of the highest order — one that shakes the very foundation of our democratic institutions,” Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. was quoted as saying in a Philippine News Agency report.

House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe stated that there should be an “exhaustive and impartial investigation,” emphasizing that Duterte is not above the law.

“The people deserve to know the full extent of this plot, including any potential abuse of power or betrayal of public trust. The integrity of our democracy demands nothing less,” he said.

Deputy Speaker David Suarez echoed this sentiment, saying that the vice president must be held accountable for her statements.

He said: “This situation transcends politics. It is about the survival of our democracy, the preservation of public trust, and the safety and stability of our nation. Any individual, no matter how high their rank, must be held accountable for actions that threaten the integrity of our government.”

Suarez also assured the public that the House of Representatives would uphold its constitutional mandate to ensure accountability and justice.

“We owe it to the Filipino people to ensure that the truth comes out and that the rule of law prevails. This is not just about justice. It is about defending the very soul of our democracy,” he said.