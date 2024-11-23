Latest NewsNewsSportsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Metro to operate from 3am to midnight on Nov. 24 for Dubai Run Challenge

As part of the Dubai Run Challenge taking place tomorrow, November 24, the Dubai Metro will extend its service hours, with both lines operating from 3am until midnight to accommodate participants and spectators.

“To ensure your safety and convenience on the Dubai Run challenge day, RTA (Roads and Transport Authority) is extending the Dubai Metro operating hours,” said the RTA, reminding passengers to always check their nol card balance before departure.

The authority also announced that four roads will be closed for the event to ensure the safety of all participants and smooth flow of the event.

The Dubai Run Challenge, which started in 2019, has emerged as a remarkable success, attracting thousands of participants from diverse backgrounds and fitness levels. The event showcases iconic landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and Sheikh Zayed Road and transforms the city into a festive running track.

Each year, the challenge not only promotes health and wellness but also fosters community spirit, further solidifying Dubai’s commitment to encouraging active lifestyles.

