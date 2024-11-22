RTA: Four roads to be temporarily closed on Nov. 24 for Dubai Run 2024

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that four roads will be closed for the Dubai Run Challenge slated for Sunday, November 24, to ensure the safety of all participants and smooth flow of the event.

According to the RTA, the closures will take place from 3:30am to 10:30am and will affect the Sheikh Zayed Road between the Trade Centre roundabout and the second bridge, Al Sukook Street between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Boursa Street, lower Financial Centre Road between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, and the one-way access from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard.

In line with Dubai Run, #RTA announces the closure of the roads listed above from 3:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Sunday, November 24, 2024. Plan your journey in advance and use the alternative routes to avoid potential delays.@DubaiPoliceHQ @DXBFitChallenge — RTA (@rta_dubai) November 21, 2024

Residents and visitors are encouraged to plan their trips in advance.

Meanwhile, to minimize delays during the road closures for the Dubai Run Challenge, several alternative routes are available, including the upper level of Financial Centre Road, Zaabeel Palace Street, Al Mustaqbal Road, Al Wasl Road, Al Khail Road, and Al Badaa Street.