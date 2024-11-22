Latest NewsNewsSportsTFT NewsTravelUAE News

RTA: Four roads to be temporarily closed on Nov. 24 for Dubai Run 2024

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado12 hours ago

For illustrative purposes only (Photo courtesy: RTA/X)

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that four roads will be closed for the Dubai Run Challenge slated for Sunday, November 24, to ensure the safety of all participants and smooth flow of the event.

According to the RTA, the closures will take place from 3:30am to 10:30am and will affect the Sheikh Zayed Road between the Trade Centre roundabout and the second bridge, Al Sukook Street between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Boursa Street, lower Financial Centre Road between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, and the one-way access from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to plan their trips in advance.

Meanwhile, to minimize delays during the road closures for the Dubai Run Challenge, several alternative routes are available, including the upper level of Financial Centre Road, Zaabeel Palace Street, Al Mustaqbal Road, Al Wasl Road, Al Khail Road, and Al Badaa Street.

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado12 hours ago
Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado

Jennibeth Reforsado

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 78

Marcos to visit Abu Dhabi, meet with UAE president on Nov. 26

18 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 11 22 at 6.37.26 PM 1

STC brings a taste of home with ‘Ligo’ Jasmine rice

13 hours ago
Ybeth Template 76

Kathryn Bernardo wins award at Hollywood-based film festival

14 hours ago
BRI 0550

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon route unveiled; to pass through iconic landmarks

15 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button