UAE-based Filipino professionals strengthen bonds through sports; over 500 participants expected

Filipino professionals in the United Arab Emirates come together through sports to promote unity, camaraderie, and stronger connections within their community.

Hosted by the Philippine Professional Organization (PPO), the two-day 2024 Sportsfest scheduled on November 16 and 23 in Al Bateen World Academy, is expected to draw more than 500 attendees from the 22 accredited professional organizations.

During the event, Deputy Head of Mission and Consul General of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi Arvic Arevalo expressed high regard for the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE, particularly after the recent recognition of two OFWs at the Emirates Labour Market Award.

“The fact that they have been nominated there, not by themselves, not by our kababayans, but by their employers, is a clear fact that they are given recognition that they deserve for serving loyally and hardworkingly with their employers—and I know you would do the same,” Arevalo said.

Norhana Mohammad Omar and Nestor Montalbo Handog both won first place awards in the Workforce subcategories of Domestic Workers and Electricity, Mechanics, Operating Machines, and Equipment, respectively. Each took home a prize of AED 100,000.

The Consul Genereal also thanked the PPO community for bringing pride to the Philippines while working overseas.

“Kami po sa Embahada ay nagpapasalamat po sa inyo dahil patuloy po ninyong kinakarga ang karangalan ng ating bayan habang kayo po ay nandito sa United Arab Emirates,” Arevalo said.

Meanwhile, PPO Chairman Elmer Casao encouraged the organization’s members to bring core values such as teamwork, perseverance, and respect into both the community and their respective fields.

“Today is not just about the games, the races, or the victories. It is about building stronger connections across our diverse fields, fostering collaboration, and celebrating the shared values that bind us together,” PPO Chair Elmer Casao said in his speech.

“We are more than just colleagues or competitors, we are a community that thrives when we lift each other up,” Casao added.