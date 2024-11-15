Two OFWs recognized at 2nd Emirates Labour Market Award

Two overseas Filipino workers in the UAE have been honored at the Emirates Labour Market Award for their remarkable contributions and commitment to excellence in their respective fields.

Norhana Mohammad Omar and Nestor Montalbo Handog both won first place awards in the Workforce subcategories of Domestic Workers and Electricity, Mechanics, Operating Machines, and Equipment, respectively. Each took home a prize of AED 100,000.

According to reports, 63-year-old Omar has been employed by the same Emirati family for the past 25 years, while 49-year-old Handog has worked for the same construction and project development company for 18 years, an impressive testament to their loyalty and dedication.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver and Labour Attaché Maria Teresa B. Olgado graced the awarding ceremonies held yesterday, November 14, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The Emirates Labour Market Award, organized under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of Presidential Court, aims to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE labour market, improve productivity and efficiency, and recognize exemplary practices within the country’s work environment. It also focuses on safeguarding workers’ rights while promoting their well-being and quality of life across the private sector.

Held annually by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), the second edition of the award featured 84 winners, including companies and workers, from a selection of 7,700 applications across its five main categories, with a total prize pool valued at AED 37 million.

“We congratulate the winners in this second edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award, whose name embodies the UAE’s ambition to be a world leader in every field. We are proud of all the award submissions, which play a critical role in the UAE’s pioneering economic development journey, supporting the country’s efforts to build a competitive, robust, diverse, and sustainable knowledge-based economy,” His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.

“These contributions empower the UAE to be a global destination for talent and a launchpad for businesses, offering a healthy and agile environment that upholds international standards and best practices.”

Cash prizes for individual winners were AED 100,000 for first place, AED 75,000 for second place, and AED 50,000 for third place.

Winning companies received several benefits such as discounts on the Ministry’s services, priority in processing transactions, resolving technical challenges, and special call center service.