Fujairah delivers 530 tons of food aid to Lebanon

As part of the country’s “UAE Stands with Lebanon” campaign, the Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs, in collaboration with the Fujairah Charity Association, has delivered 530 tons of food supplies to Lebanon.

This was in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, with the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, reported state news agency WAM.

Fujairah Charity Association Chairman Saeed bin Mohammed Al Raqbani reiterated that the campaign was aligned with the UAE leadership’s mandate to always prioritize humanitarian efforts. He also thanked the 1,000 volunteers from various community sectors who made the initiative possible.

For his part, Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs Director Suhail Rashid Al Qadi said that supporting the Lebanese people during this challenging period reflects the UAE’s humanitarian values and principles of solidarity.

The “UAE Stands with Lebanon” campaign was launched last month under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Building on this commitment, the UAE had earlier sent its 15th aircraft carrying additional aid to the conflict-stricken country, specifically 40 tons of food packages for children.

