ICC prepares key evidence, two witnesses for Duterte case confirmation hearing

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is preparing to present two witnesses and thousands of pages of evidence in its case against former President Rodrigo Duterte, according to a newly released redacted filing by ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan.

In his response to the Pre-Trial Chamber I, Khan disclosed that the prosecution has gathered a large volume of documentary materials requiring legal review before formal disclosure. This includes 129,358 items with 160,679 pages already in the database, and an additional 48,235 items with over 100,000 pages still being registered.

Khan said that while the total amount of evidence to be used in the confirmation hearing is still being finalized, the majority of the evidence cited in the warrant application against Duterte will be included. This includes 421 documents totaling 8,565 pages, nine photographs, and 30 audio-video files lasting at least 15.55 hours.

The materials are mostly in English, Tagalog, and Cebuano. Some of them—181 items amounting to 2,787 pages—were already disclosed to the defense on March 21. Another batch of around 160 items, including over five hours of audio-video files, will be disclosed during the week starting April 7.

Khan added that the prosecution plans to call up to two witnesses to testify in person during the confirmation hearing. Protective measures have been requested for them. While more individuals were interviewed, the prosecution does not currently plan to present their testimonies.

The ICC prosecutor also informed the chamber that they will be turning over materials that could help the defense prepare their case in the coming days.