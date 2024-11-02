UAE sends additional aid to Lebanon; 15th relief aircraft delivers 40 tons of food packs

As part of its ongoing “UAE Stands with Lebanon” national campaign, the United Arab Emirates has sent its 15th aircraft carrying additional aid to Lebanon, specifically 40 tons of food packages for children, state news agency WAM reported.

This brings the total amount of relief delivered to the conflict-stricken country to 672 tons since last month.

The UAE is actively providing urgent aid to support the Lebanese people through both air and sea deliveries. Recently, an additional 2,000 tons of aid arrived in Beirut via a UAE relief ship.

The country is also assisting Syrians returning from Lebanon through humanitarian organizations and Emirati charities.

In total, UAE humanitarian aid has reached 2,772 tons, including 772 tons sent to Lebanon and Syria, according to WAM.