Ex-overseas Filipino teachers receive boost from DMW to resume local teaching

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) awarded financial aid to seven returning Filipino teachers to help them restart their careers in education in the Philippines.

Each teacher received Php 20,000 under the Sa ‘Pinas, Ikaw ang Ma’am at Sir (SPIMS) program, a reintegration initiative by the DMW and its National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO).

The awarding ceremony was held at the DMW Migrants Brew in Makati City and was led by Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac.

“It’s not only that our school system needs you, pati na rin ang mga estudyante at syempre gusto nating ipamalas sa ating Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na likas sa inyo ang kumalinga at magturo sa mga bata. Kahit saan tumingin, bayani kayo bilang guro, bilang OFW,” Secretary Cacdac said.

One of the recipients, Hilga Contrevida, worked in China as an English teacher for 10 years before deciding to return and teach secondary school in the Philippines.

“Sa mga teachers po na gustong bumalik dito, huwag po kayong matakot na magtanong sa DMW-NRCO, kung gusto niyo na pong bumalik sa Pilipinas,” Hilga shared, urging fellow teachers abroad to reach out to the DMW if they plan to come home.

“Ako po ay nagpapasalamat sa pamunuan, sa atin pong Presidente sa bawat taong inyong binabalik sa Pilipinas. Ito po ay pag-save sa lives ng mga OFWs. Thank you very much po,” Hilga concluded.