PNAB’s Filipino bowling tournament in Bahrain raises funds for Kabayans in need

The Philippine Nurses Association Bahrain Chapter (PNAB) hosted its 1st Friendly Bowling Tournament on April 11, 2025.

The event was held in partnership with Filipino community groups to support fellow Filipinos in need.

Participating organizations included United Citizens Crime Watch Inc. (UCCWI), Kaisahan ng mga Filipino Balik-Islam sa Bahrain (KFBI-BH), Bahrain Noble Eagles (BNR), and Matikas Guardians. These groups worked together to raise funds through the tournament.

The Philippine Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, H.E. Anne Jalando-on Louis, was also present during the event. Her presence showed strong support for the Filipino community and its welfare initiatives.

Proceeds from the event will be used to help distressed Filipinos in Bahrain who are planning to return home. This includes those who may be facing legal, financial, or employment-related challenges.

The tournament served not only as a recreational event but also as a way to show unity among Filipino groups abroad. It highlighted the power of community-led efforts to extend help to those who need it most.

Organizers said the event was a success, with strong participation and support. They hope to continue similar activities in the future.

