Janine Gutierrez pays tribute to grandmother Nora Aunor: ‘She was always more to the people than ours’

Actress Janine Gutierrez took to social media to honor her late grandmother, National Artist for Film Nora Aunor, who passed away at the age of 71.

In a heartfelt post, Janine shared a black-and-white portrait of the Superstar, along with a cherished family photo featuring herself, her siblings Jessica, Diego, and Maxine, and their beloved “Mama Guy.”

“With sorrowful hearts, we share the passing of our grandmother, Mama Guy. A treasure to our family but truly always more to the people than ours,” she wrote.

“She had a life of giving her immeasurable love to everyone she touched, whether on screen, through music, or in person.”

Janine also thanked the public for the outpouring of love and support during their time of grief and asked for continued prayers for their family.

“We find comfort in knowing she, the one and only Superstar, will be forever loved,” she added.

Nora Aunor’s passing was first confirmed by her son, Ian De Leon, in a Facebook post. Tributes from fellow artists, including Vilma Santos and Dingdong Dantes, soon poured in across social media. Her daughters, Lotlot and Matet, also posted messages of love and remembrance.

Nora, hailed as the “Superstar” of Philippine entertainment, was declared National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts in 2022. She is best known for her iconic roles in Himala, Bona, and Minsa’y Isang Gamu-gamo.

Her recent projects included Mananambal with Bianca Umali, Pieta with Alfred Vargas, and a guest appearance in the GMA Afternoon Prime series Lilet Matias: Attorney-at-Law.

Aside from acting, Nora was also celebrated for her singing voice, with hits like Pearly Shells and Tiny Bubbles.

She married actor Christopher de Leon in 1975. Though the marriage ended in annulment in 1996, they shared five children: Ian, Lotlot, Matet, Kiko, and Kenneth.