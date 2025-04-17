RTA begins trial of new electric bus connecting Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain, and Dubai Mall

Commuters heading to some of Dubai’s most iconic spots may soon enjoy a quieter and more eco-friendly ride.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has kicked off a pilot test of a brand-new electric bus along Route F13—a metro feeder route that links popular destinations like Burj Khalifa, The Palace Downtown, and Dubai Fountain to the Dubai Mall Metro Bus Stop (South).

The service starts from the Al Quoz Bus Depot and makes its rounds through some of the city’s busiest and most scenic areas, before reaching its final stop at the Dubai Mall Metro Bus Stop (South).

Marwan Al Zarooni, Director of Buses at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, explained that this pilot operation will help assess the vehicle’s capabilities under real-world conditions, including heavy passenger loads and extreme summer heat.

“The technologies integrated into the new electric bus, manufactured by Volvo, will enable RTA teams to collect data that supports the adoption of new concepts and specifications for future buses—enhancing both performance and safety throughout the journey,” Al Zarooni said.

This eco-friendly bus introduces a range of smart features designed to improve safety and efficiency. Instead of traditional mirrors, the vehicle is fitted with high-resolution cameras and digital screens. It also features a transparent head-up display that projects key driving data directly onto the windshield, helping drivers remain alert and focused.

The 12-meter-long bus can accommodate up to 76 passengers (41 seated, 35 standing) and runs on a powerful 470 kWh battery—the largest among electric buses tested by the RTA. On a full charge, it can travel up to 370 kilometers.

Specifically designed for Dubai’s climate, the bus also includes an efficient air-conditioning system to ensure year-round passenger comfort.

This pilot run is part of the RTA’s wider strategy to convert the entire public transport fleet to zero-emission vehicles by 2050.