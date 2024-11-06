UAE leaders congratulate Trump on his victory

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his win in the 2024 US presidential election.

#MohamedBinZayed : I extend my sincere congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his election as 47th President of the United States and @JDVance on his election as Vice President. In building upon over five decades of strategic bilateral cooperation, the UAE and US are united by… pic.twitter.com/kalnVxukno — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) November 6, 2024

Similarly, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have congratulated Trump, expressing hopes for continued cooperation and strengthened ties between the UAE and the United States.

We congratulate U.S. President Donald Trump on his victory in the presidential election. In the UAE, we look forward to enhancing cooperation and working together to achieve stability and peace in the region and beyond, fulfilling our peoples’ aspirations for a secure and… — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 6, 2024

President Bongbong Marcos has also issued a statement congratulating Trump on his return to the White House, signifying his interest in working with the former US president on various issues that would benefit both countries.

“President Trump has won, and the American people have triumphed. I congratulate them on their victory in an exercise that showed the world the strength of American values,” Marcos said.

