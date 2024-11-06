GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE leaders congratulate Trump on his victory

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado20 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: WAM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his win in the 2024 US presidential election.

Similarly, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have congratulated Trump, expressing hopes for continued cooperation and strengthened ties between the UAE and the United States.

President Bongbong Marcos has also issued a statement congratulating Trump on his return to the White House, signifying his interest in working with the former US president on various issues that would benefit both countries.

“President Trump has won, and the American people have triumphed. I congratulate them on their victory in an exercise that showed the world the strength of American values,” Marcos said.

