Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos congratulates Donald Trump on winning US presidential race

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: Bongbong Marcos/FB; @realDonaldTrump/X

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has extended his congratulations to US presidential candidate Donald Trump on his projected win in the 2024 elections.

“President Trump has won, and the American people have triumphed. I congratulate them on their victory in an exercise that showed the world the strength of American values,” Marcos said in a statement.

The Marcos also expressed his interest in working with the former US president on various issues that would benefit both countries, saying that they share the same ideals: freedom and democrarcy.

“I am hopeful that this unshakeable alliance, tested in war and peace, will be a force for good, blazing a path of prosperity and amity in the region and on both sides of the Pacific,” he added.

As of 2:40 PM (UAE time), the Associated Press has called the presidential race, with Donald Trump receiving 277 votes and Kamala Harris securing 224 votes.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 35

UAE leaders congratulate Trump on his victory

8 seconds ago
journalling istock

Finish strong: 8 powerful habits OFWs can build before 2024 ends

43 mins ago
houseofrepresentatives philippines cover

Seven OVP officials may face arrest by House

3 hours ago
Cinco

Dubai-based fashion designer Michael Cinco among most influential figures in PH

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button