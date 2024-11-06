Marcos congratulates Donald Trump on winning US presidential race

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has extended his congratulations to US presidential candidate Donald Trump on his projected win in the 2024 elections.

“President Trump has won, and the American people have triumphed. I congratulate them on their victory in an exercise that showed the world the strength of American values,” Marcos said in a statement.

The Marcos also expressed his interest in working with the former US president on various issues that would benefit both countries, saying that they share the same ideals: freedom and democrarcy.

“I am hopeful that this unshakeable alliance, tested in war and peace, will be a force for good, blazing a path of prosperity and amity in the region and on both sides of the Pacific,” he added.

As of 2:40 PM (UAE time), the Associated Press has called the presidential race, with Donald Trump receiving 277 votes and Kamala Harris securing 224 votes.