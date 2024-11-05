NAIA takes bottom spot; tagged as ‘world’s worst airport’ — study

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has been tagged as the worst airport in the world, ranking last among 61 international gateways, according to a study.

Conducted by the price monitoring firm Compare the Market, the study gave NAIA an alarmingly low index score of 0.24 out of 10, based on several key factors.

The airport scored 3.6 out of 5 for Google review ratings and 3.0 on the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating, a global benchmark for airport excellence.

The Philippines’ main gateway earned 6.6 out of 10 for efficiency and access, 6.1 for services, 6.8 for cleanliness, and 6.5 for flight performance, making it the lowest-ranked airport across these metrics.

In contrast, Hong Kong International Airport took the top spot with a score of 9.44, followed by Singapore Changi Airport at 9.27.

Meanwhile, NAIA ranked 51st among the busiest airports, accommodating around 45.3 million passengers in 2023, with an average of 384 flights per day, and connections to 94 destinations.

With the official handover of operations to the San Miguel Corporation-led New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation in September, there is renewed hope for significant improvements, as the private consortium is poised to implement major upgrades to the airport’s infrastructure and services.

“Yung NAIA ayaw na ayaw kong tawagin ng mga foreigner yan na the worst airport in the world. Kaya I want to make sure na kung pwede, ako na sana [ang] magkaroon ng pagkakataon na mag-rehabilitate nitong NAIA,” San Miguel Chairman Ramon Ang earlier said.

Related story: NAIA privatization starts on September 14