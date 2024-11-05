Batch 11 of Filipino amnesty seekers from UAE back in PH

The eleventh batch of overseas Filipinos from the UAE who availed of the amnesty program has been welcomed back in Manila.

This latest group, consisting of 21 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and one minor, arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on November 5 via Flight PR659.

According to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, financial, food, and transportation assistance were provided to the repatriated OFWs to help them return to their respective hometowns.

The UAE Amnesty Program, which began on September 1, initially offered a two-month grace period for expatriates with immigration issues, allowing them to either legalize their status or return to the Philippines without facing penalties.

In response to the high demand, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security extended the program until December 31, following the original deadline of October 31.

