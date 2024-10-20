OWWA reminds OFWs to renew membership

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has reminded Filipinos working abroad to renew their membership with the agency.

In a social media post, OWWA has urged OFWs to proceed to any of its regional or overseas offices for renewal with a membership fee of PHP 1,401.75.

“Sa mundong puno ng pagbabago, isang bagay lang ang sigurado: ang proteksyon ng pagiging isang Active OWWA Member! Kaya naman kung hindi mo pa na-renew, this is your sign to do it now, Kabayan,” OWWA wrote in a caption.

Becoming an OWWA member provides OFWs and their families access to certain benefits, including financial aid, training, and repatriation and reintegration programs.

Meanwhile, OFWs can also easily manage their OWWA membership, including renewing their status and paying the biannual membership fee, through the OWWA Mobile App.

