Need access to OWWA Mobile App? Here’s how to register

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has made it easier for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to access their services with the OWWA Mobile App.

With this app, OFWs can easily manage their OWWA membership, including renewing their status and paying the biannual $25 fee, all without having to visit an OWWA office.

Becoming an OWWA member also provides OFWs and their families access to certain benefits, including financial aid, training, and repatriation and reintegration programs.

If you’re looking to register for the app, here’s a quick guide to get you started:

Before logging in, you’ll need your username and password. If you’re new to the app, click “Verify your account here” to start the registration process.

Complete the verification process by providing your email address, full name, cellphone number, and birthdate.

Click the “Verify” button to submit your details.

Facing errors while verifying your account? Here’s how to fix common issues:

If your details include the letter “ñ,” replace it with “n” to avoid errors during processing.

Ensure that any extension names (e.g., “JR.”) are filled out correctly, including the period. Enter “JR.” in the extension name field if applicable.

If you don’t have specific information for any fields, simply leave them blank.

Make sure your birthdate is entered in the format of month/date/year. Confirm that the system displays it correctly.

For further concerns, you may contact [email protected].

After successfully verifying your account, a notification will appear confirming that your membership is verified. Check your email address for a message containing your username and password.

You can now use your new username and password to log in to the OWWA Mobile App and start accessing your account.

Through the OWWA Mobile App, OFWs can access their profiles, latest employment track record, status of their OWWA membership, member online payment system, beneficiary data, the agency’s programs and services, and the directory of OWWA local and overseas offices.

Related story: Iwas pila, instant access para sa OFWs: Mobile-friendly services for Filipinos abroad