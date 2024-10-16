Final 15 days: No extension for UAE amnesty as October 31 approaches

Starting today, UAE visa offenders have only 15 days left to regularize their status.

According to the Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP), there will be no extension when the amnesty period ends on the last day of this month.

“There will be no extension of the deadline after October 31,” Maj. Gen. Sultan Al Nuaimi, director general of residency and foreigners affairs at the ICP was quoted as saying in a report.

“Overstayers should benefit from the initiative to avoid any consequences. There will be extensive inspection campaigns on November 1 this year in collaboration with the relevant authorities to crack down [on] visa violators in the UAE.”

The ICP stated that individuals found in violation of residency rules after the grace period ends will face strict legal consequences, including the reinstatement of previous fines and penalties.

UAE officials have also said that they will conduct intensive inspections in companies, industrial areas, and labor camps once the deadline to avail of the amnesty program comes.

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE therefore urges Filipinos to take advantage of this opportunity.

On October 10, the fifth batch of Filipino amnesty seekers returned to the Philippines, bringing the total number of overseas Filipinos benefiting from the repatriation program to 236.

