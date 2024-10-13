Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Fifth batch of UAE amnesty seekers returns to Philippines

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin47 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Philippine Embassy in UAE/FB

More Filipinos who availed of the amnesty program in the UAE have returned to the Philippines.

The fifth batch, consisting of 36 Filipinos, was successfully repatriated on October 10, bringing the total number of overseas Filipinos benefitting from the program to 236.

The UAE amnesty program allows expatriates to either return to their home country or regularize their immigration status without incurring overstaying fines or facing legal repercussions.

As the amnesty deadline approaches, the Philippine Embassy in the UAE urges Filipinos to take advantage of this opportunity, which will end on October 31.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin47 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Cover 2

Chill ka lang: Winter is coming in the UAE!

3 mins ago
Moira Benben

Moira, Arthur Nery, Ben&Ben among Spotify’s decade-defining artists

3 hours ago
Heart Evangelista 2

Heart Evangelista set to have own reality show in October

3 hours ago
lebanon 1

9 Filipinos from Lebanon arrive in PH

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button