Fifth batch of UAE amnesty seekers returns to Philippines

More Filipinos who availed of the amnesty program in the UAE have returned to the Philippines.

The fifth batch, consisting of 36 Filipinos, was successfully repatriated on October 10, bringing the total number of overseas Filipinos benefitting from the program to 236.

The UAE amnesty program allows expatriates to either return to their home country or regularize their immigration status without incurring overstaying fines or facing legal repercussions.

As the amnesty deadline approaches, the Philippine Embassy in the UAE urges Filipinos to take advantage of this opportunity, which will end on October 31.