UAE sends additional relief, medical supplies to Lebanon

As part of its “UAE Stands with Lebanon” campaign, the government of the United Arab Emirates has dispatched six aircraft carrying approximately 205 tons of medical supplies, relief aid, food, and shelter materials to support the Lebanese people amid the ongoing tensions in the country.

This is in addition to the $100-million aid package previously sent by the UAE, as directed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Related story: UAE voices deep concern over escalating tensions in Lebanon, directs $100-million relief package

According to state news agency WAM, the planes — operating over two days through the UAE air bridge — also carried aid supplied in collaboration with the World Health Organization, the United Nations Children’s Fund, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

This humanitarian response aims to mitigate the consequences that have resulted in the suffering of thousands of families due to the lack of medicine, medical supplies, and basic medical services, particularly for the sick, children, the elderly, and women, WAM said.

Meanwhile, the nationwide launch of the UAE Stands with Lebanon campaign will take place from October 8 to 21, with participation expected from society members, institutions, and both government and private entities.