UAE voices deep concern over escalating tensions in Lebanon, directs $100-million relief package

The United Arab Emirates expressed its deep concern over the recent developments in Lebanon and their implications for regional stability.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it emphasized the urgent need for collaborative efforts from the international community to stop the increasing violence and prevent additional casualties in Lebanon.

It also highlighted the importance of ensuring that civilians are fully protected in accordance with international law and treaties.

The UAE reaffirmed its unwavering position towards the unity of Lebanon, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity, emphasizing the country’s steadfast support for the people of Lebanon during this challenging period, state news agency WAM reported.