UAE voices deep concern over escalating tensions in Lebanon, directs $100-million relief package

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado38 mins ago

Photo courtesy: WAM

The United Arab Emirates expressed its deep concern over the recent developments in Lebanon and their implications for regional stability.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it emphasized the urgent need for collaborative efforts from the international community to stop the increasing violence and prevent additional casualties in Lebanon.

It also highlighted the importance of ensuring that civilians are fully protected in accordance with international law and treaties.

The UAE reaffirmed its unwavering position towards the unity of Lebanon, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity, emphasizing the country’s steadfast support for the people of Lebanon during this challenging period, state news agency WAM reported.

Aligned with this, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan directed the immediate delivery of a $100-million relief package to Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs has raised Alert Level 3, calling for voluntary repatriation of Filipinos in Lebanon, as clashes between the militant group forces intensify in the southern part of the country.

