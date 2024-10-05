Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE confirms Sudanese Army attack on ambassador’s residence in Khartoum

Kristine Erika Agustin25 mins ago

UAE Assistant Minister for Security and Military Affairs Salem Al Jaberi has confirmed that the recent attack by the Sudanese army specifically targeted the residence of the UAE Ambassador in Khartoum.

Al Jaberi noted that the incident caused significant damage to the building and surrounding area, constituting a blatant violation of diplomatic premises’ inviolability and international conventions, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

He added that existing photos and evidence proved the bombing attack was intentional, contradicting the claims made by the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Armed Forces, which denied responsibility for the incident.

The assistant minister also called on United Nations experts to review the evidence and assess the damage resulting from the attack.

Meanwhile, he thanked over 100 countries and various international organizations that have condemned the attack and shown solidarity with the UAE in response to this incident.

