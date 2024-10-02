PH, UAE condemn bombing attack on UAE ambassador’s residence in Sudan

In a press statement issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Philippine government conveyed its disapproval of the recent attack on the UAE’s diplomatic facility in Sudan.

“We deeply regret the recent bombing attack on the Residence of the UAE Ambassador in Khartoum, Sudan,” the DFA said, calling for the compliance of the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic Relations.

”We call for full respect for the safety and safeguarding of diplomatic premises in accordance with relevant Vienna Conventions,” it said.

The United Arab Emirates had earlier released a statement strongly condemning what it referred to as a “heinous attack,” as it called on the Sudanese Armed Forces to assume full responsibility for the “cowardly act.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ statement also affirmed its intention to submit a letter to the League of Arab States, the African Union and the United Nations against the attack, saying that “it represents a flagrant violation of the fundamental principle of the inviolability of diplomatic premises,” as reported by state news agency WAM.

The Ministry expressed strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its unwavering rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese army has denied responsibility over the bombing and blamed it instead on the paramilitary, the Rapid Support Forces.

The fighting between the two forces, which stemmed from a power struggle between them, has displaced and killed a significant number of Sudanese since April last year.