Lacson says he is an independent senatorial candidate

Former Senator Ping Lacson affirmed that, despite being part of President Bongbong Marcos’ senatorial lineup, he is running independently in the upcoming midterm elections next year.

“I am running as an independent candidate, not being a member of a political party,” he posted on his Facebook page Friday.

He said he was a guest candidate of the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), one of the five major political parties that include the administration’s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), and this was why he was part of the Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas administration coalition.

The administration coalition is composed of candidates from NPC, PFP, Lakas-CMD, and Nacionalista Party.

Related story: Marcos administration reveals senatorial lineup for 2025 midterm polls

“Make no mistake — I am proud to be part of a grand alliance of our country’s five major political parties. I have no doubt in my mind that should I win next year, President Marcos fully recognizes my consistent role as a fiscalizer guided only by our shared motto: ‘Ang tama ay ipaglaban; ang mali ay labanan’,” Lacson said.

He also said that the “kumalas” claim being made by some people “is not only fake; it is malicious,” adding that his certificate of candidacy to be officially filed on October 2 will indicate that he is an independent candidate running under a coalition of five political parties, with his certificate of nomination and acceptance to be issued by NPC.

“Please don’t be misled by disinformation. Running as an independent candidate simply means that I don’t belong to any political party,” Lacson emphasized.