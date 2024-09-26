Marcos administration reveals senatorial lineup for 2025 midterm polls

President Bongbong Marcos announced today, September 26, the 12 candidates who will comprise the administration’s senatorial slate for the upcoming midterm elections next year.

The lineup includes Makati City Mayor Abby Binay, Senator Lito Lapid, former Senator Panfilo Lacson, and former Senator Vicente Sotto III from the Nationalist People’s Coalition; Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, Senator Francis Tolentino, and former Senator Manny Pacquiao from Partido Federal ng Pilipinas; Deputy Speaker Camille Villar, Senator Pia Cayetano, and Senator Imee Marcos from the Nacionalista Party; and Senator Bong Revilla Jr. and former DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo from Lakas-CMD.

The announcement was made by the President during the Alyansa Para Sa Bagong Pilipinas Convention held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

He assured that the administration’s senatorial candidates have the capability to help advance his goals for the country. “Sila po ang lineup ng alyansa. Sa kanilang kalidad at karanasan, mataas ang aking kumpiyansa na sila ay ating magiging katuwang sa ating pagsulong at sa patuloy na pag-unlad ng ating bansa,” Marcos said.