15 Filipinos in Lebanon scheduled to arrive in PH on Oct. 3, says DMW official

Fifteen Filipinos from conflict-hit Lebanon are set to arrive in the Philippines on October 3, according to a Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) official.

DMW Undersecretary Felicitas Q. Bay said the repatriates, the latest group who availed of the repatriation program, were initially scheduled to be flown on September 26; however, their flights were postponed due to the temporary suspension of services by several international airlines.

“The Migrant Workers Office said that the repatriation will be rescheduled or has been reset for October 2, so darating po iyong mga kababayan natin, barring unforeseen circumstances, October 3,” Bay said on Saturday, September 28, as reported by the Philippine News Agency.

She added that there were at least 1,100 Filipinos who availed of voluntary repatriation, and that two more repatriation flights are being arranged by DMW.

The DMW said that over 500 Filipinos in Lebanon — 430 of which are OFWs — have been returned home since October 2023.

Bay is hopeful that more Filipinos will sign up for the voluntary repatriation, emphasizing that the government is ready to provide them with the necessary assistance.

“This is a call for all Filipinos, not only for OFWs, but for all Filipinos in Lebanon to heed the call of government for voluntary repatriation,” she said.

She noted that the previous repatriates received cash assistance of P75,000 each from the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

“So, iyan po ay maaaring panimula sa kung anumang negosyo ang kanilang ma-ibigan. At the same time, mayroon din po tayong assistance provided by the different offices,” said Bay.

