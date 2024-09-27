PH weighs mandatory evacuation of Filipinos in Lebanon

The Philippine government is considering placing Lebanon under alert level 4, which mandates evacuation, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday.

According to DFA Undersecretary for Migration Eduardo Jose de Vega, while the situation has not yet reached the point of mass repatriation, the country is prepared to act if necessary.

De Vega explained that alert level 4 is only declared in cases of large-scale internal conflict or external attacks, which is not yet the case in Lebanon. He emphasized that the conflict is focused on Hezbollah targets, not the entire country or its government.

Despite the situation, most Filipinos in Lebanon, including community leaders, are hesitant to leave, indicating they still feel relatively safe.

Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon Raymond Balatbat reported that around 11,000 Filipinos live in the country, though the actual number may be higher due to undocumented nationals.

The embassy is currently processing the repatriation of 1,300 Filipinos, with flights expected in early October. In southern Lebanon, where the fighting is heaviest, all 196 Filipinos have relocated to safer areas.

De Vega noted that while attacks against Hezbollah have escalated, no Filipinos have been reported injured. As tensions rose, the Philippines reiterated its call for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, urging all parties to prevent further escalation in the region, home to millions of overseas Filipinos.