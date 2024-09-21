More Filipino amnesty seekers in UAE return to Philippines

Forty-two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who availed of the UAE amnesty program arrived in the Philippines yesterday, September 20.

According to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the second batch of OFW-repatriates comprised of 17 adults with three children from Dubai and 25 from Abu Dhabi.

Their repatriation was made possible through the coordinated efforts of the Philippine Embassy in UAE, DMW Migrant Workers Offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac welcomed the OFWs and led the distribution of financial assistance and other forms of support from the government.

“The repatriation of this batch brings the total to 103 OFWs and five child returnees under the UAE Amnesty Program,” DMW said.

The first batch of OFWs who also availed of the amnesty arrived in the Philippines last week.

The UAE amnesty program started on September 1, 2024 and will run until October 31, 2024.

Those who apply and are given permission will have their fines and exit fees waived. Overstay fines or any penalties for leaving the country to start anew will also be removed.

Around 2,000 Filipinos have benefited from the program since it commenced.