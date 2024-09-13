First batch of Filipino amnesty seekers in UAE arrives in PH

The first batch of Filipinos who availed of the Amnesty Program in UAE has safely arrived in the Philippines today, September 13.

The Department of Migrant Workers announced in a social media post that the batch was composed of 61 overseas Filipino workers with two children from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, who arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

Filipinos who sought repatriation assistance were provided with financial support and will also be assisted in their reintegration.

“DMW Assistant Secretary for Reintegration Venecio Legaspi led the distribution of immediate financial assistance to the batch composed of 61 OFWs with two children from Abu Dhabi and Dubai. All of them will receive reintegration services and other forms of support from the government,” the DMW said.

The repatriation of OFWs was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, the DMW Migrant Workers Offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

